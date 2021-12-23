EBL signs deal with Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Center

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) cardholders can enjoy discount on health care services from Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Center, read a press release.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL, and Brig Gen Prof Dr Younusur Rahman (retd) of Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Center signed a deal to this effect in Dhaka recently.

Md Tanbeer Dawood, head of Student Banking & Retail Propositions of EBL, Amitavo Bhattacharyya, head of Marketing of Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Center along with other officials from both the organisations were present on the occasion.