EBL signs agreement with Aamra Active

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Nibras Panni, executive director of Aamra Active Ltd signed a customer benefit agreement in Dhaka recently.

Under the arrangement, EBL cardholders will be offered special discount at Aamra Active, a renowned fitness centre in the country.

Rabi Sankar Parial, head of Alternate Channels and Md Bin Mazid Khan, head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL were present among others on the occasion.

