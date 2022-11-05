EBL organises AML and CFT training programme in Feni

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) arranged a training programme on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) for representatives of all scheduled commercial banks operating in Feni district today (5 November).

The day-long programme was held at Hotel Best Inn of the Feni town, reads a press release.

A K M Rezaul Karim, additional director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was the chief guest on the occasion. Zobaida Afroze and Ikramul Hasan, joint directors of BFIU shed light on contemporary trends in AML and CFT.

Md Abdul Awal, EVP; Md Shahjahan Ali, deputy CAMLCO and Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, branch area head, Chattogram of EBL were present at the programme.

