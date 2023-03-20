EBL launches women banking portal

20 March, 2023, 08:05 pm
EBL launches women banking portal

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has launched a women banking portal for its female entrepreneurs at a round table programme titled 'Women's Participation in Smart Bangladesh' held on Monday (20 March).

This portal is an all-inclusive self-service platform where customers can avail a comprehensive bundle of online based services starting from business management training, access to finance training, entrepreneurship development program to online loan application, reads a press release.

The keynote paper speaker at the roundtable was economist Forresst E Cookson.

The event was also participated by women leaders like Ambareen Reza, co-founder and CEO of foodpanda; Sara Zaker, co-chairperson of Asiatic 3sixty; Zara Mahbub, CEO of Dun and Bradstreet Data and Analytics Private Limited; Dr Tanjiba Rahman, chairman of Bangladesh Freelancers Development Society; and Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL, among others.

