EBL launches Signature Credit Card for women entrepreneurs

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has launched EBL Women Signature Credit Card to foster women's entrepreneurship and their economic empowerment.

The bank launched the new card by organising a panel discussion on "Women in Start-up: A Journey towards Smart Bangladesh" at EBL head office on Monday.

EBL said that tailored for women entrepreneurs the VISA credit card features a diverse range of exclusive lifestyle benefits among many others, and a comprehensive Risk Assurance Program as well.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of Business; Sarmin Atik, head of Liability and Wealth Management; Tasnim Hussain, head of Cards; Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, head of Asset; and Tanzeri Hoque, head of Priority and Women Banking of EBL were present at the card launching event.

The panel discussion served as a platform for sharing insights and experiences that are crucial for women entrepreneurs in their journey toward building successful start-ups.

Moderated by Ziaul Karim, head of Communications and External Affairs of EBL, distinguished panellists from various sectors participated in the discussion.

Russell T Ahmed, president of BASIS; Sadia Haque, co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip; Achia Nila, founder and CEO of Women In Digital; and Tasnuva Shelley, CEO and founder of Legalized Education Bangladesh Ltd, shared their perspectives on navigating the challenges and opportunities of entrepreneurship, particularly for women.