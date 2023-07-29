EBL signs payroll banking deal with STS Capital

29 July, 2023, 09:35 pm
Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and STS Capital Limited have signed a payroll banking agreement at the STS corporate office in Dhaka.

Under the agreement, employees of Glenrich International School and Eduko Bangladesh Limited, sister concerns of STS Capital, will enjoy EBL preferential banking facilities including dual currency debit card, loan facilities at attractive rates, credit cards with lucrative offers, and other retail products and services, reads a press release.

The STS Capital will also enjoy EBLConnect, a digital portal for automated and seamless payment of salaries as well  as making corporate payments round the clock.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL, and Manas Kumar Singh, chief executive officer of STS Capital Limited, signed the payroll banking agreement.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of Business, Nahid Farzana, head of Payroll Banking from EBL; Sohrab Uddin, AGM, Finance from STS Capital Limited, were present among others on the occasion.

