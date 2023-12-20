EBL, Metrocem sign payroll banking agreement

Eastern Bank (EBL) and Metrocem Group recently signed a payroll banking agreement.

Under the agreement, employees of Metrocem Group will enjoy preferential banking services, dual-currency debit cards, loan facilities, and other banking facilities from EBL, reads a press release.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL, and Md Shahidullah, managing director of Metrocem Group, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at the bank's head office in Dhaka.