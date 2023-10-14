EBL launches co-branded cards with JCI Bangladesh

14 October, 2023, 10:05 pm
EBL launches co-branded cards with JCI Bangladesh

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has launched co-branded credit and prepaid cards for JCI Bangladesh members at a ceremony in the capital on Friday (13 October), said a press release.

Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan, national president of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh (JCI Bangladesh); M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL; Tasnim Hussain, head of Cards, EBL; Md Sanimul Haq Bhuiyan, head of Corporate Sales and Alliance-Cards, EBL, were present on the occasion among others.

