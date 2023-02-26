EBL launch co-branded Wander Woman cards

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) in collaboration with Mastercard launched co-branded credit cards for members of Wander Woman, a platform for Bangladeshi female travel enthusiasts that comes with exclusive features like dual currency, online bill payment, EMI, discounts at various partner outlets, airport lounge access and others.

The launching of EBL-Wander Woman co-brand credit cards was held recently at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of retail and SME Banking, EBL, Sohail Alim, director, Mastercard Bangladesh, Sabira Mehrin, founder and CEO, Wander Woman and others were present at the launch.