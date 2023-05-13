 EBL hosts AML and CFT conference in Sylhet 

To enhance Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating Financing of Terrorism (CFT) knowledge and skill of its employees, Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) organised a day-long conference for BMs and BAMLCOs of Sylhet zone at Grand Sultan Tea Resort and Golf on Saturday.

Masud Rana, additional director, and Md Rokon-Uz-Zaman, joint director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) shed light on fast growing digital transformation of the financial sector and challenges for the banks ahead, Credit Backed Money Laundering methods and ways of their mitigation, reads a press release.

Masud Biswas, head of BFIU was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO, MM Haikal Hashmi, DMD and CAMLCO, Md Abdul Awal, EVP and Md. Shahjahan Ali, SVP and Deputy CAMLCO of EBL were also present.