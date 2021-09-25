EBL donates Tk15 lac to establish school for rehabilitated children at Fatikchari

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) is providing financial assistance for establishing a primary school at Payeendong Union of Fatikchari District, Chattogram.

The donation was made under EBL's CSR program and is part of yearlong initiatives to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, says a press release.

EBL Head of Corporate Business- Chattogram Ashraf uz Zaman handed over a cheque for 15 lac to Mohammad Mominur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram at his office on 22 September.

The school will facilitate access to primary education to the children of rehabilitated destitute families. When established, a total of 400 students will be enrolled for primary education.

It may be mentioned 233 homeless and landless families were provided shelters under prime minister's rehabilitation program in this area recently.