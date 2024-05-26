EBL and Mana Bay Water Park sign agreement

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of retail and SME banking, Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and Salim Khan Surattee, assistant vice president, Mana Bay Water Park signed an agreement in Dhaka recently.

Under the arrangement, EBL cardholders will enjoy special benefits at Mana Bay Water Park, a popular theme park near Dhaka city.

Farzana Qader, senior manager, Retail Alliance, EBL and Arifa Afroz, senior manager, marketing, Mana Bay Water Park were present among others on the occasion.

