EBL launches off-shore banking deposit program

Press Release
11 June, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 08:23 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) has launched account onboarding and deposit program through off-shore banking channel for Non-Resident Bangladeshis, foreign nationals and corporate customers from all over the world. Earnings from the deposit will get tax exemption.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director of EBL formally launched the program at a ceremony held at its head office in Gulshan today. 

Ali Reza Iftekhar said, ''Off-shore banking facilities will enable Bangladeshi Banks to widen their horizon by bringing into fold the expat communities and corporates abroad.  It will eventually contribute positively to country's foreign exchange reserve and forex liquidity. "

EBL has taken initiatives to on-board customers across the globe through a web-based portal ensuring security as well as enhancing their banking experience.

Caption: Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director of EBL has launched off-shore banking deposit program for the Non-Resident Bangladeshi's, foreign nationals and corporate customers from across the world at a ceremony held at the bank's head office at Gulshan in the city. Senior officials of the bank were also present.

 

