EBL sponsors an ICU at Faridpur Diabetic Association Medical College Hospital

Eastern Bank Limited has sponsored an ICU at Faridpur Diabetic Association Medical College Hospital.

National Professor Dr AK Azad Khan, president, Diabetic Association of Bangladesh, and Mir Nasir Hossain, former Chairman of Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) along with others formally inaugurated an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Faridpur Diabetics Association Medical College Hospital, recently.

EBL, under their CSR program financially supported setting up of the unit.