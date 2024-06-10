EBL launches co-brand credit cards for BKMEA

10 June, 2024, 01:30 pm
10 June, 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), a leading private sector bank in the country has launched co-brand credit cards for the members and staff of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

The cards were launched at an event held at EBL head office in Gulshan which was attended by Mohammad Hatem, executive president and Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, vice president of BKMEA; Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director; Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director, and Tasnim Hussain, head of Cards of EBL among others.

"With these cards, we aim to ensure an excellent banking experience, offering exclusive services and benefits tailored to the needs of the hon'ble BKMEA members and staff," said Ali Reza Iftekhar.

EBL-BKMEA co-branded credit cards available in two variants- Visa Platinum and Visa Signature. Members of BKMEA, as well as its staff, can apply for the cards. The co-brand credit cards offer unique benefits including complimentary access to the EBL Skylounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram, zero issuance fees, Priority Pass card at zero issuance fee, which offers access to over 1,100 international airport lounges across 120 countries. Additionally, two free supplementary cards can be availed against the primary credit card. Cardholders can also enjoy discounts at hundreds of lifestyle, shopping, and dining merchants at home and abroad.

 

