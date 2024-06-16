20% discount on entry ticket at Mana Bay this Eid on bKash payment

20% discount on entry ticket at Mana Bay this Eid on bKash payment

Mana Bay Water Park is offering a 20% discount on bKash payments to buy entry tickets online to enjoy family outings this Eid.

Customers can enjoy this discount as many times as they like during the campaign period till 30 July 2024, reads a press release.

Located in Gazaria, Munshiganj, near Dhaka, Bangladesh's first premium water park has a variety of activities for people of all ages. Spanning around 60,000 sqm this water park features water slide tours, wave pool, flowrider double, kid's area, lazy river and many more.

All rides are included in the ticket price. That means, after entering, there is no need to pay for a separate ride.

Customers can make the payment using the bKash app, Payment Gateway or by dialling *247# during the campaign period.

