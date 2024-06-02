Orange club members to enjoy exclusive discounts at Mana Bay Water Park

Banglalink, the country's leading digital operator, has signed an agreement with Mana Bay Water Park to offer special discounts to its Orange Club members. Orange Club is a loyalty program by Banglalink that rewards its loyal customers with exclusive deals from leading brands.

Banglalink Orange Club members can now enjoy a 20% discount on entry fees and rides at Mana Bay Water Park. Customers can avail the offer by claiming through MyBL app or dialling "BLMBAY" and sending to 5678.

Rafiq Ahmed, Customer Value Management Director at Banglalink, said, "At Banglalink, we strive to enhance the lifestyles of our valued customers in every possible way. By offering this exciting discount to our loyal Orange Club members, we aim to provide exclusive perks at Mana Bay Water Park, allowing them to enjoy discounted entry fees and ride tickets, further enriching their leisure and entertainment experiences."

Salim Khan Surattee, Assistant Vice President at Mana Bay Water Park, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Banglalink to offer exciting benefits to Orange Club members. They can now enjoy a 20% discount on entry fees and rides at Mana Bay Water Park. This collaboration enhances the experience for Banglalink Orange Club members, allowing them to create unforgettable memories with loved ones while enjoying discounted access to our attractions."

Rafiq Ahmed, Customer Value Management Director at Banglalink, and Salim Khan Surattee, Assistant Vice President at Mana Bay Water Park, signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations recently at the Banglalink corporate office. Also present at the signing ceremony were Zain Zaman, Loyalty Program Senior Manager at Banglalink, and Arifa Afroz, Sr Manager Marketing at Mana Bay Water Park, along with other officials from the organisations.