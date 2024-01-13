DIFE Service Week Starts on Sunday

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) will observe 'DIFE Service Week 2024' for the first time scheduled to be held from Sunday (14 January) to Thursday (18 January). 

The theme for this service week is 'Safe Working Environment for all'.

The headquarters of DIFE, along with the regional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) offices, will run programs from 9 am to 4 pm in the week.

The DIG office in Dhaka, coordinated with the headquarters, will participate in the service week on the ground floor of the Shromo Bhavan at Bijoy Nagar, Dhaka.

The other 30 regional DIG offices will also observe the service week at their premises.

During the week, DIFE will facilitate the service seekers with its services, including approval of factory layout plans, expansion, and modification of layout plans; issuance and renewal of licences for factories/establishments/shops/outsourcing contracting agencies, approval of employment rules, disposal of labour complaints, compensation for workplace accidents, and acceptance of RTI applications and so on.

It is worth mentioning that DIFE is relentlessly striving to ensure a safe working environment. 

The department is sincerely working on resolving labor-related complaints, ensuring maternity benefits for workers, initiating mandatory group insurance, addressing child labour issues, forming safety committees in factories, ensuring compensation for workplace accidents, enforcing labour laws and wage regulations, overseeing occupational health and safety in the workplace, and implementing various welfare measures. 

In addition, DIFE is maintaining collaboration among workers, employers, the government, and various national and international organisations to ensure stability in the workplace.

