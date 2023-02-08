Bida, DIFE train integrated teams to report observations obtained during inspection to factory authorities

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) and Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) organised a day-long training for integrated inspection teams to prevent accidents and ensure safe working environment in factories, industries and commercial establishments.

The training was held in Bida's multipurpose room on Wednesday (8 February).

The trainees were instructed to formulate the "Corrective Action Plan" (CAP) after considering the observations obtained in the inspection of some 5,206 industrial factories across the country in the first phase through a coordinated team of various departments of the government and send the results to the factory owners.

The training was attended by member-secretaries of 108 Integrated Inspection and Monitoring Teams, including officials from Bida, Ministry of Labour and Employment and DIFE.

Bida Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Mia was present as the chief guest in the training conducted by the Joint Inspector General of DIFE, Md Matiur Rahaman. Secretary of Ministry of Labour and Employment Md Ehsan-E-Elahi and Executive Member of Bida's Strategic Investment-1 wing Abhijit Chowdhury were present as special guests.

Chairing the training, Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed, inspector general of DIFE, said that proper inspection of factories and commercial establishments is an important national responsibility. "I urge the inspectors to take this responsibility very seriously."

Some 5,206 factories have been inspected by 108 Integrated Inspection and Monitoring Teams in the first phase under the leadership of Bida in view of the directives of the Prime Minister's Office.

This day-long training has been organised with the objective of preparing the CAP and providing it to the factory-owners considering the observations obtained during the inspection.