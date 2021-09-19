DIFE organises day-long free health camp 

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment (DIFE) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment organised a day-long medical health camp for workers, helpless and needy people in Tongibari of Munshiganj district today.

More than one thousand patients received free prescription and medicine under the supervision of six MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) doctors at the camp set up at Banari Maltilateral High School premises, reads a press release.

Deputy Inspector General Offices of DIFE organised the programme marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur bureau of the department arranged the event earlier and Mymensingh, Sirajganj, Chattogram and Khulna offices will organise the programme soon.

Inspector General (Additional Secretary) of the DIFE Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Director General of Youth Development Department of the Youth and Sports Ministry Md Azharul Islam Khan, Julia Jesmin, deputy inspector general of DIFE (Munshiganj) were present in the event.

Tongibari Upazila Chairman Jaglul Haldar inaugurated the programme with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nahida Parveen in cahir.