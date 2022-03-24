Govt to launch online licensing service for factories

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 06:50 pm

Photo: Courtesy.
The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment is going to introduce an online licensing system to facilitate the service for factories, shops, and other commercial establishments.

By logging on to the Labour Inspection Management Application (LIMA) website (http://lima.dife.gov.bd/), the owners and authorities of factories, shops, and commercial establishments would be able to renew and obtain new licences easily from the department following the procedures prescribed in the labour laws and regulations.

In order to make Lima more accessible, the inspector general of the DIFE, the joint inspector generals, deputy inspector generals, senior officials of the head office and sub-offices held a two-day workshop on 23 and 24 March at a resort in Munshiganj.

The participants at the workshop provided practical experience and advice on online licensing and renewal.

Speaking as the chief guest, Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed, inspector general of the DIFE, said as part of the present government's digitalisation master plan, initiatives have been taken to simplify all activities including factory inspection, acceptance of licensing fee, issuance of licences and speed up delivery of services.

Orientation programmes have already been organised for the implementation of LIMA by the owners of factories and commercial establishments. All-important activities including factory and labour related database management will be completed in phases through the application, he said.

With this new online service, the owners will be able to receive and renew licences in a short time. This will reduce the bureaucratic complexity between the department and the owners, he added.

The workshop, organised under the overall management of the GIZ, was attended by, among others, the Joint Inspector General (Health) of the Department Md Mostafizur Rahman, Joint Inspector General (Safety) Farid Ahmed, System Analyst of Ministry of Labour and Employment Sukanta Basak, and Senior Technical Adviser of GIZ Firoz Alam.

