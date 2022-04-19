Deputy Education Minister inaugurates Huawei’s ‘Seeds For The Future 2022, Bangladesh’

Corporates

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 04:38 pm

Related News

Deputy Education Minister inaugurates Huawei’s ‘Seeds For The Future 2022, Bangladesh’

‘Seeds For The Future’, the flagship CSR program dedicated to top STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and non-STEM students, has already started its registration with the roadshows at different universities

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 04:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP inaugurated 'Seeds For The Future 2022, Bangladesh' yesterday at The Eden Grand Ballroom, Hotel Amari Dhaka, Bangladesh.

This program was arranged by the leading ICT infrastructure provider, Huawei, to inspire ICT talents and help them gather industry-oriented knowledge, reads a press release.

Yue Liwen, Cultural Counselor of China Embassy, Dhaka; Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited; Jason Li, Board Member of the same company; academia from the participating universities this year were present at the event in addition to the chief guest, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP.

'Seeds For The Future', the flagship CSR program dedicated to top STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and non-STEM students, has already started its registration with the roadshows at different universities. This year, students from nine universities are taking part in this program, and finally, the winners will participate in the next stage in the global platform along with other winners from different countries. In between, they will attend global training from Huawei engineers also.

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP, Deputy Minister for Education, said at the inauguration ceremony, "We have many technology companies from many countries who are doing business in Bangladesh. But very few have come out from that business domain and assisting our youngsters, our next gen to be skilled. Thus, I want to thank Huawei."

"An important thing is, it not only covers STEM but also non-STEM students. Because often we find that non-STEM students also have innovative ideas. Many of the tech entrepreneurs we can see now in the global arena are from humanity background." he added.

Yue Liwen, Cultural Counselor of China Embassy, Dhaka, said, "Since this program was launched in Bangladesh in 2014, Huawei has been working intensively to select outstanding students to participate in its flagship global program, and try to help this great country realize the "Vision of Digital Bangladesh". That's why I say this program is very significant, because its mission is consistent with Bangladesh's vision."

Huawei's CEO Pan Junfeng said, "Huawei keeps organizing different programs with a view to opening up new avenues and platforms for the youth to gather knowledge and develop insights. 'Seeds for the Future' is one such program where the participants get to know about the industry practices directly from the experts and can put their caliber to the test. Such programs carry much more importance to realizing the digital Bangladesh journey. We are happy to organize such programs in Bangladesh."

Prof. Dr. Md. Al Mamun, Head, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology said "Practising the knowledge and skills are very important. A program like Seeds For The Future is facilitating the students with that scope."

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Fazli Ilahi, Vice-Chancellor, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology said "Personally, I would like to offer my appreciation to Huawei and congratulate them for arranging such a program that enlightens and empowers the youth in myriads of ways. I thank all concerned with this program for supporting our students with this kind of initiative that will not only help them explore their potentialities but keep them on the right track of developing future-fit ICT skills and qualities."   

This Year, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology (CUET), Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (KUET), Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (RUET), Islamic University of Technology (IUT), BRAC University, East-West University (EWU) and Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST), are taking part in this exclusive program.

It is mentionable that Huawei has been contributing in different ways to develop a sound ICT ecosystem in Bangladesh and help the country reap the benefits of digital transformation. 'Seeds For The Future' is one such initiative by Huawei, which was launched globally in 2008 in Thailand. So far, this program has been implemented in 137 countries worldwide, and around 12,000 students and 500+ universities around the world have been benefitted through this initiative.  

The launching program can be watched here https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechBD/videos/1972848076220750

Huawei / Seeds For The Future 2022 / STEM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The production of rice and of tea sank precipitously, reducing Sri Lanka’s purchasing power while also causing food insecurity. Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lanka shows the folly of fringe theories

4h | Panorama
The inflationary pressure in the Western developed countries has helped developing country exporters receive improved prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

‘Bangladesh neither has nor is pursuing an export-led growth paradigm’

7h | Panorama
Authentic kintsugi items are very expensive as the repairs are usually done in real gold, and the process takes a long time. Photo: Unsplash

DIY Kintsugi: Break it to beautify it

7h | Habitat
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Hidden ancient Buddhist city found in Munshiganj

Hidden ancient Buddhist city found in Munshiganj

2h | Videos
Young people are leaning towards fortune-telling

Young people are leaning towards fortune-telling

3h | Videos
More subsidies coming to tame inflation

More subsidies coming to tame inflation

3h | Videos
How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

6
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh