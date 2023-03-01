Delta Life Insurance Company Limited observes National Insurance Day 2023

Photo: Courtesy

Delta Life, a well-reputed Life Insurance Company in private sector observed the 4th National Insurance Day 2023 on Wednesday (1 March) in its Head Office along with all its Branches across the country with due honor and dignity.

On this occasion, all employees of the company made a rally decorated with colorful banner and festoons and held discussion sessions at Zilla and Upazilla level offices all over Bangladesh in collaboration with local administration.

The company, marking it the most important day in insurance sector, paid off an amount of Tk7 crore as claim to 1,400 Policyholders as well as their Nominees throughout the country.

The main theme of the day expressed in a Bengali rhyme was that "My life and assets will be secured If I am covered for once under insurance (Amar jibon amar sampad, bima korle hobe nirapod) and it was for the first time the day was marked as the most important Ka categorised National Day.