Dealers of Bengal Plastic Pipes Limited visit Nepal

The dealers of Bengal Plastic Pipes Limited have flown to Nepal on a recreational trip.

Zoheb Ahmed, the organisation's Head of Marketing led the traveling group of 25 dealers who left for Nepal Friday, reads a press release.

The annual dealer conference of Bengal Group of Industries was held in Nepal last month as well.

Bengal Group of Industries intends to take dealers to Turkey and Malaysia next month.

Not only outside the country but also the company is planning a trip to Cox's Bazar, the longest beach in the world, with several distributors.

Zoheb Ahmed said, the organisation is always aware of the distributors and Bengal is expressing its determination to strengthen the existing healthy relationship with its distributors through the international tour.