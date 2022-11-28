Bengal Plastics Limited receives National Export Trophy 13th time in a row 

Bengal Plastics Limited has received the Gold Medal in the plastic products sector, for outstanding contribution to plastics export.

The National Export Trophy award-giving ceremony was jointly organized by The Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Sunday (22 November), reads a press release.

The National Export Trophy (gold medal) is awarded for contributing to the country's national economy, which relies on exports for the bulk of its income by expanding the manufacturing sector in a tireless effort to sustain the country's prosperity.

Humayun Kabir (Bablu), director of Bengal Plastics Ltd, received the trophy from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, and FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Dhaka.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan were also present at the event along with others.