Bengal Plastics wins export gold medal 14 times in a row

Bengal Plastics Limited has received the National Export Medal (Gold) for 14 consecutive times in recognition of its special contribution to the country's export sector in the financial year 2019-20.

Around 71 companies received this award for their outstanding contribution to the export revenue of the nation in the 2019-20 fiscal year, reads a press release.

On 16 April, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin handed over the gold medal to Humayun Kabir Bablu, director of Bengal Plastics Limited.

The event was organised by EPB and the Ministry of Commerce in the capital's Intercontinental Dhaka Hotel.

