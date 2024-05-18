UN, ASEAN urged to act to save Rohingyas from further genocide in Myanmar

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
18 May, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 02:14 pm

Related News

UN, ASEAN urged to act to save Rohingyas from further genocide in Myanmar

According to reports received by APHR from reliable sources, Rohingya civilians in Buthitaung town and surrounding villages have been under attack from heavy weapons by the Arakan Army since Friday, 17 May

UNB
18 May, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 02:14 pm
Rohingya refugees walk towards Cox&#039;s Bazar fleeing from military oppression in Myanmar. File Photo: Reuters
Rohingya refugees walk towards Cox's Bazar fleeing from military oppression in Myanmar. File Photo: Reuters

Parliamentarians from Southeast Asia on Saturday urgently called on the United Nations, ASEAN, and the wider international community to take immediate action in order to prevent the mass killing of Rohingyas who are under siege by the Arakan Army in northern Rakhine State.

"We are extremely alarmed and concerned by reports that the Arakan Army is indiscriminately attacking Rohingya civilians in northern Rakhine State," ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) Chair and Indonesian Member of Parliament Mercy Chriesty Barends said.

"It is imperative that the international community act quickly in order to prevent further catastrophic loss of life and potential genocide."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to reports received by APHR from reliable sources, Rohingya civilians in Buthitaung town and surrounding villages have been under attack from heavy weapons by the Arakan Army since Friday, 17 May.

According to an eyewitness, Buthitaung Town was arsoned by the Arakan Army, who also forced Rohingya to leave the town.

Several Rohingya houses, including the house of U Shwe Maung, APHR Board Member and former MP of Buthitaung township, was burned down.

There have also been unconfirmed reports that the Arakan Army is conducting mass killings of Rohingya in Tatmin Chaung, Kyauk Phyu Taung, Letwedat Pyinshay, Ngakyi Dauk village tracts in Buthitaung township.

Previously, in 2017, Myanmar security forces conducted a "clearance operation" in Rakhine State in which whole villages were massacred, tortured, raped, and burned – resulting in tens of thousands of deaths, as well as the displacement of over 730,000 people.

In 2019, Gambia, with the backing of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), filed a case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing them of violating the Genocide Convention.

In January 2020, the ICJ adopted provisional orders ordering Myanmar to prevent all genocidal acts against the Rohingya.

Neither the Myanmar military junta, nor the Arakan Army, is abiding by these provisional measures, according to a message received from Jakarta.

"There is no doubt that if no action is taken, countless lives will be lost, with even more displaced from their homes, further exacerbating the refugee crisis in the region," said Barends.

"The Rohingya people have already experienced so much adversity for so long; allowing further atrocities against them to go unanswered would be an unforgivable abandonment of the principles of decency and humanity that the international community profess to uphold. We urgently call on the UN, ASEAN, ASEAN member states and all countries that claim to value human life to take immediate action to put a stop to this barbarity."

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Rohingya Crisis / ASEAN / United Nations (UN)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

1d | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

1d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

1d | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russian troops entered at least 10 km inside Kharkiv

Russian troops entered at least 10 km inside Kharkiv

1h | Videos
From rugged mountains to forests in 30 years

From rugged mountains to forests in 30 years

1h | Videos
The UK is falling behind in the Asian food market

The UK is falling behind in the Asian food market

4h | Videos
New launch of Google ‘Google Astra’ will also find lost things

New launch of Google ‘Google Astra’ will also find lost things

5h | Videos