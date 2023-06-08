Bengal Exclusive Shop now at Bogura

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bengal Plastic Ltd, a plastic manufacturing companies, has inaugurated its 115th Bengal Exclusive Shop at Kalitola in Bogura.

Bengal Plastic Ltd is commencing the shops in order to ensure quality plastic products for households along with furniture at an affordable and equitable price, said a press release.

Chief Operating Officer of Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd Amir Daud, DGM (Marketing) Zoheb Ahmed, DGM (Furniture) Harun Or Rashid, DGM (Houseware) Fazle Rabbi participated in the inauguration ceremony. In this event, Sultan Mahmud Khan Roni (Secretary of Publicity and Publication) and Rashedul Islam and local traders of Bogura also took part there.

The inauguration programme was coordinated by Khairul Islam. 

