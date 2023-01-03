DBH to give home loans to govt employees

DBH to give home loans to govt employees

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

DBH Finance PLC (DBH), the largest housing finance institution of the country and only NBFI with exclusive focus in housing finance, has recently signed an agreement with Ministry of Finance (MoF) to facilitate home loans to government employees under Government Employee Home Loan Scheme.

All eligible regular government officers and employees can apply for housing loan as per eligibility criteria of the loan scheme designed by Ministry of Finance, reads a press release.

As per present circular, maximum ceiling for this loan is Tk75 lakh and maximum duration is 20 years. Present applicable rate of interest under this scheme is 9%, where government will provide subsidy at 5% to the employee and employee will bear remaining 4% interest of the loan.

Biswajit Bhattacharya Khokon, additional secretary of the Finance Division and Nasimul Baten, managing director & CEO of DBH Finance PLC signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Other high officials of both organisations were present in the programme.

DBH Finance PLC (previously known as Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd) is the only local financial institution that obtained highest credit rating AAA for 17 consecutive years and also obtained gold award from ICSB for corporate governance excellence for last 4 years, adds the release.

DBH provides loans for all types of housing need like flat purchase, own construction, group construction, house purchase, semi pucca construction, etc.  At present, DBH has offices in Dhaka, Chattogram, Cumilla, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Gazipur, Savar and it has plan to open more offices in other divisional and district towns in near future.

 

