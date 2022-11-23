Daraz sees over 200,000 more buyers in 11:11 festival this year 

E-commerce platform Daraz has seen over 200,000 more buyers in 11:11 Festival 2022 than that of the previous year.

According to data published by the e-commerce company Wednesday (23 November), this year's campaign had 1,010,155 buyers ordering products from the sellers on Daraz, which is 209,705 more than the 2021 campaign.

The company saw a 26% year-on-year growth in terms of buyers this year.

Meanwhile, 24% more orders were made compared to the previous year during the campaign.

A total of 2,504,186 orders were made through Daraz website and app throughout the 11:11 campaign in 2022. In 2021, it was 2,021,598.

Daraz made sales worth Tk320 crores during the campaign and a year ago, they sold products worth Tk300 crores.

The campaign ran from 11 to 21 November this year.

Daraz Bangladesh, the e-commerce market leader in Bangladesh, hosted the 11:11 campaign for the fourth time since its initiation in Bangladesh in 2018.