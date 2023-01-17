1 million viewers watching BPL matches on Daraz app regularly

1 million viewers watching BPL matches on Daraz app regularly

Daraz, the country's leading online marketplace has kicked off a great start of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL '23) live streaming on its mobile application. 

The most popular domestic cricket league of Bangladesh is watched by around one million viewers per day, reads a press release. 

Besides enjoying the BPL matches for free, Daraz users can avail attractive deals and discounts throughout the BPL season on their purchases. 

Daraz expects exponential growth in the number of viewers as the league is moving towards the latter stages of the competition. Anyone interested can remotely watch the matches from anywhere in the country through Daraz app on their mobile phones.

Daraz is always working on a number of innovative projects to provide the best possible user experience on the platform. Exclusive live streaming of BPL matches was another outstanding initiative that the company took to reach cricket-loving population in Bangladesh. 
 

Daraz Bagladesh

