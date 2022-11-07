Exclusive Daraz deals now available on MyGP

Grameenphone, the digital connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh and Daraz Bangladesh, has recently inked a partnership to offer exclusive deals through the largest online marketplace.

Grameenphone's self-service app MyGP will now have a dedicated section for Daraz to offer a wide range of exclusive deals instantly with a few taps of their fingers, reads a press release.

The partnership is expected to amplify user engagement for both brands further, ensuring enhanced digital integration in line with the long-term vision of realising Digital Bangladesh.

The announcement came at an event organised at GPHouse on Monday (7 November). Top officials from both organisations were present and exchanged views on how this partnership will support customers' journey in their digital lifestyle.

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman said, "As a digital connectivity partner, we actively explore partnership opportunities to amplify the benefit of the digital ecosystem in Bangladesh. I am happy to welcome daraz to the MyGP app to spread the benefit of e-commerce for our beloved customers. This partnership marks our commitment to meet the accelerated digital lifestyle demands and contribute further to smart Bangladesh in the making."

"The country's economy largely depends on digital communication, and the more communication channels an organisation successfully creates for itself, the higher goes their chances of making an impact on the customers. In this regard, partnering with Grameenphone brings us the unique opportunity to explore such communication and customer engagement channels", said Syed Mostahidal Hoq, MD of Daraz Bangladesh.

An agreement was settled centering this collaboration, where Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman and Daraz Bangladesh MD Syed Mostahidal Hoq signed on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among other present officials were – Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, CMO, Grameenphone; Solaiman Alam, CDSO, Grameenphone; Zahiduz Zaman, Head of Digital Channel, Grameenphone; Khondoker Tasfin Alam, COO, Daraz, and Mashrur Hasan Mim, Director Growth Marketing, Daraz.

Aligning with Daraz campaigns, for example, 11.11, 12.12, category sale, and many more, users will be able to enjoy numerous exceptional offers apart from these platform offers.

In addition to that, throughout the year, there will be plentiful additional campaigns such as free shipping, mystery box, exclusive vouchers, fantastic discount, and more on particular categories. When users visit Daraz through MyGP, they can experience these offers.

All of this will further ensure that customers receive the best value for everything in one place!

