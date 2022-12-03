Daraz Cares announces 'Ek Goal E Double Khushi' for Fifa World Cup 2022

Online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh has recently announced its FIFA World Cup 2022 special CSR initiative called Ek Goal e Double Khushi.

Under this initiative, DARAZ will contribute towards one child's education for each goal taking place in the running world Cup and invite others to share the happiness over each goal by donating in their newly launched multi-charity donation platform DARAZ DONATES, reads a press release.

The contribution will provide one-month education and other materials to a child to initiate his/her educational journey with JAAGO Foundation, a youth-based organisation dedicated to the betterment of underprivileged and poverty-stricken people of Bangladesh.

AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho), Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "The World Cup fever sweeps through Bangladesh every four years. With that in mind, Daraz Bangladesh is playing its part in helping the education of underprivileged children to prolong the joy of every goal in this World Cup. Ek Goal e Double Khushi will add and prolong the celebration over each goal, regardless of the winning team. This CSR initiative is a noble attempt to make a difference in the lives of children and add to the enchantment of the World Cup that grips the nation."