Daraz Cares announces 'Ek Goal E Double Khushi' for Fifa World Cup 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 08:25 pm

Related News

Daraz Cares announces 'Ek Goal E Double Khushi' for Fifa World Cup 2022

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 08:25 pm

Online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh has recently announced its FIFA World Cup 2022 special CSR initiative called Ek Goal e Double Khushi. 

Under this initiative, DARAZ will contribute towards one child's education for each goal taking place in the running world Cup and invite others to share the happiness over each goal by donating in their newly launched multi-charity donation platform DARAZ DONATES, reads a press release.

The contribution will provide one-month education and other materials to a child to initiate his/her educational journey with JAAGO Foundation, a youth-based organisation dedicated to the betterment of underprivileged and poverty-stricken people of Bangladesh.

AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho), Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "The World Cup fever sweeps through Bangladesh every four years. With that in mind, Daraz Bangladesh is playing its part in helping the education of underprivileged children to prolong the joy of every goal in this World Cup. Ek Goal e Double Khushi will add and prolong the celebration over each goal, regardless of the winning team. This CSR initiative is a noble attempt to make a difference in the lives of children and add to the enchantment of the World Cup that grips the nation."

Daraz Bagladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Paara Utshab: Getting to know thy neighbour

1h | Splash
Racket-tailed Drongo on shade-tree. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Racket-tailed Drongo: 'My Bird's Tail's a tail indeed'

6h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

10h | Food
Peeled off Ayensi. Photo: Parvez Uddin Chowdhury

Ayensi: A newfound delicacy in Teknaf

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

34m | Videos
How Nirab turned actor from model

How Nirab turned actor from model

1h | Videos
Why is Dhaka not purchasing cheaper Russian oil?

Why is Dhaka not purchasing cheaper Russian oil?

1h | Videos
What Saju Khadem would do if he got Aladdin's lamp

What Saju Khadem would do if he got Aladdin's lamp

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 