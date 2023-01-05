Daraz users can enjoy BPL matches for free on Daraz app

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL '23) T20 matches will now be exclusively available to livestream directly on Daraz's official mobile application.

Alongside livestreaming of the BPL matches, Daraz customers can enjoy attractive deals and discounts throughout the BPL season on their purchases, reads a press release.

Daraz, the country's leading online marketplace has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights of the BPL matches on Daraz App.

Earlier, at the signing ceremony at The Westin Dhaka on 6 December 2022 high officials from Daraz, BCB, CEMS Global, and WST Consortium were present to light up the event.

Daraz Bangladesh continues to develop various unique initiatives to ensure a top-notch user experience on the platform. This exclusive livestreaming initiative of Daraz is another remarkable approach of the company for the cricket loving nation.

Starting from 6 January 2023, the BPL 9th edition will begin and continue until 16 February 2023, where seven franchises will be playing in three different cities – Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet.

