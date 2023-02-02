Daraz appoints Talat Rahim as chief marketing officer

Corporates

Press Release
02 February, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 04:41 pm

Related News

Daraz appoints Talat Rahim as chief marketing officer

Press Release
02 February, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 04:41 pm
Daraz appoints Talat Rahim as chief marketing officer

The country's leading e-commerce marketplace Daraz Bangladesh appointed Talat Rahim as the new chief marketing officer (CMO). 

With over 17 years of marketing experience, Talat brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Daraz team. 

He will lead the marketing department and be responsible for managing and overseeing all the marketing-related affairs of Daraz, reads a press release.

Talat's career highlights include key senior leadership positions at Dabur Bangladesh Ltd, L'Oréal Bangladesh Ltd, Perfetti Van Melle BD Pvt. Ltd, and ACI Limited. He holds a graduation degree from Jahangirnagar University and a postgraduate degree from IBA - Dhaka University and is a proven leader in the marketing industry.

Daraz is confident that Talat's experience and expertise will be a valuable asset to the company, and is looking forward to his contributions to the organisation.
 

Daraz Bagladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

7h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

9h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

9h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Colorful display of SAGC

Colorful display of SAGC

Now | TBS Graduates
Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

22h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

1d | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane