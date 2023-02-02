Daraz appoints Talat Rahim as chief marketing officer

The country's leading e-commerce marketplace Daraz Bangladesh appointed Talat Rahim as the new chief marketing officer (CMO).

With over 17 years of marketing experience, Talat brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Daraz team.

He will lead the marketing department and be responsible for managing and overseeing all the marketing-related affairs of Daraz, reads a press release.

Talat's career highlights include key senior leadership positions at Dabur Bangladesh Ltd, L'Oréal Bangladesh Ltd, Perfetti Van Melle BD Pvt. Ltd, and ACI Limited. He holds a graduation degree from Jahangirnagar University and a postgraduate degree from IBA - Dhaka University and is a proven leader in the marketing industry.

Daraz is confident that Talat's experience and expertise will be a valuable asset to the company, and is looking forward to his contributions to the organisation.

