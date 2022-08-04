Daraz participates in skill development training to engage differently-abled women in e-commerce platforms

Daraz has participated in Access Bangladesh Foundation's skill development training event, organised to promote the inclusion of women entrepreneurs with disabilities in e-commerce platforms.

The event has been held in association with the American Embassy's EMK Centre recently, said a press release.

50 differently-abled women entrepreneurs were selected from the country's 17 districts for the training event in two three-day long batches.

During the event, attendees from Daraz Bangladesh Limited were Ahsan Jamil, senior manager of CSR and Sustainable Development, Mashiur Rahman, senior executive of CSR and Sustainable Development and Ebrahim Khalil Dhali, executive acquisition.

Along with them, a2i's Young Professional Iffat Jahan Pithia and WE's Dr Salma Parvin, working committee director, presented their extensive ideas on how to include women entrepreneurs with disabilities within Daraz, ekShop and WE.

The opening ceremony for the first batch of training was held in the presence of Professor Imran Rahman, vice-chancellor and dean of ULAB School of Business, as the chief guest, and Shaheen Anam, director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, as a special guest.

The opening ceremony of the second batch of training was attended by Manik Mahmud, head of Social Innovation and Operation Cluster of a2i, as chief guest, Nasima Aktar Nisha, founder and president of WE, as the special guest, and Nazrana Yesmin Hira, programme coordinator of Manusher Jonno foundation.

On that occasion, Senior Manager of Daraz Bangladesh's CSR and sustainability department, Ahsan Jamil said, " Daraz has always believed in progressing along with the community. We are proud to be a part of this prompt initiative. 50 women from across the country were trained to utilize our platform, survive in this highly competitive e-commerce business and sustain in the e-commerce ecosystem."

"We, along with our partners, are hopeful that this will bring forth opportunities for not only these women but every differently-abled individual who has the drive to be self-dependent and plan to expand this initiative further. It's been an absolute delight to be an integral part of this project. We will definitely be participating in amazing initiatives like this in the future," added Ahsan Jamil.