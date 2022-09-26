Daraz joins hands with Visa for the education of SME sellers

Corporates

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 09:46 pm

Related News

Daraz joins hands with Visa for the education of SME sellers

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 09:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh recently signed an agreement with Visa.

As a part of this agreement, Visa will fund the education of SME sellers at Daraz University, said a press release.  

This partnership with Visa is targeted toward improving the entire buying and selling experience in Daraz through effective training of SME sellers at Daraz University.

According to the media release, Daraz University is a platform where Daraz educates its sellers through firsthand information on shop management and seller tools, access to exclusive services, and a support center with resources.

The collaboration with Visa will use the digital platform by Visa called Practical Business Skills to provide educational resources and impart business and financial literacy education to small sellers.

The agreement was signed through a ceremony held recently at the Daraz head office located in Banani.

Country Manager of Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan for Visa, Soumya Basu, and Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Chief Operating Officer of Daraz Bangladesh Limited were present at the event.   

daraz / Visa / agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

10h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

12h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

12h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

4h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

4h | Videos
Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh