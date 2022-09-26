Daraz joins hands with Visa for the education of SME sellers

Online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh recently signed an agreement with Visa.

As a part of this agreement, Visa will fund the education of SME sellers at Daraz University, said a press release.

This partnership with Visa is targeted toward improving the entire buying and selling experience in Daraz through effective training of SME sellers at Daraz University.

According to the media release, Daraz University is a platform where Daraz educates its sellers through firsthand information on shop management and seller tools, access to exclusive services, and a support center with resources.

The collaboration with Visa will use the digital platform by Visa called Practical Business Skills to provide educational resources and impart business and financial literacy education to small sellers.

The agreement was signed through a ceremony held recently at the Daraz head office located in Banani.

Country Manager of Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan for Visa, Soumya Basu, and Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Chief Operating Officer of Daraz Bangladesh Limited were present at the event.