CRP campus to get rainwater harvesting technology

Corporates

Press Release
05 March, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 07:57 pm

Related News

CRP campus to get rainwater harvesting technology

Press Release
05 March, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 07:57 pm

WaterAid and Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive a project focused on rainwater harvesting technology for improved groundwater replenishment and better utilization of rainwater.

The project titled 'Promoting Water Replenishment and WASH Services' aims to ensure installation of climate-resilient rainwater harvesting technology and co-establish an effective operation and maintenance mechanism of the installed infrastructure to retain anticipated benefits during the post-installation period.

The initiative will be operational in the Savar campus of CRP for 5 years till 4 March 2028, according to the release.

Hasin Jahan, country director of WaterAid, and Dr Mohammad Sohrab Hossain, executive director of CRP, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

CRP founder and coordinator Valerie Taylor and  WaterAid's Regional Director for South Asia Md Khairul Islam were present at the MoU signing ceremony. 

Through the collaboration, WaterAid and CRP aim at increasing groundwater recharge through effective recycling techniques and introducing non-drinking use of rainwater at institution level, the release added.

Over 30 thousand people, including patients attending CRP are expected to be the beneficiaries of the project.

 WaterAid Country Director Hasin Jahan said, "This five year long partnership has just started with the financial support of the Coca Cola Foundation through installing an underground rainwater harvesting system. The first step will be underground recharging and utilizing the water for non-drinking purposes. I am confident that our collaboration with CRP will set examples to follow for other institutions to become green campuses", she added.

CRP / WaterAid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bishworang’s sarees are nothing but a riot of colours and festive vibes Photo: Bishworang

Saree: Six yards of memory, culture and protest

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

The art of not paying attention to what economists have to say

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

You don't have to be smart to get rich

9h | Panorama
Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

1h | TBS SPORTS
Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

Now | TBS Stories
Why did the fabulously popular Balam withdrawn himself from public?

Why did the fabulously popular Balam withdrawn himself from public?

2h | TBS Entertainment
6 killed, 30 injured, 2 kilometers of surrounding structures damaged

6 killed, 30 injured, 2 kilometers of surrounding structures damaged

7h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale