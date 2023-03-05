CRP campus to get rainwater harvesting technology

WaterAid and Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive a project focused on rainwater harvesting technology for improved groundwater replenishment and better utilization of rainwater.

The project titled 'Promoting Water Replenishment and WASH Services' aims to ensure installation of climate-resilient rainwater harvesting technology and co-establish an effective operation and maintenance mechanism of the installed infrastructure to retain anticipated benefits during the post-installation period.

The initiative will be operational in the Savar campus of CRP for 5 years till 4 March 2028, according to the release.

Hasin Jahan, country director of WaterAid, and Dr Mohammad Sohrab Hossain, executive director of CRP, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

CRP founder and coordinator Valerie Taylor and WaterAid's Regional Director for South Asia Md Khairul Islam were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

Through the collaboration, WaterAid and CRP aim at increasing groundwater recharge through effective recycling techniques and introducing non-drinking use of rainwater at institution level, the release added.

Over 30 thousand people, including patients attending CRP are expected to be the beneficiaries of the project.

WaterAid Country Director Hasin Jahan said, "This five year long partnership has just started with the financial support of the Coca Cola Foundation through installing an underground rainwater harvesting system. The first step will be underground recharging and utilizing the water for non-drinking purposes. I am confident that our collaboration with CRP will set examples to follow for other institutions to become green campuses", she added.