Dekko Accessories join hands with CRP to facilitate physically challenged people

Corporates

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 01:00 pm

Related News

Dekko Accessories join hands with CRP to facilitate physically challenged people

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 01:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dekko Accessories Limited has signed an agreement with the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) to provide the physically challenged people of the community with skill-based training and recruitment opportunities in the company every year.

The collaboration is aimed to improve the lives of some talented, potential people, who have certain physical disabilities, reads a press release.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed recently in the presence of CRP Founder Ann Taylor and Dekko Legacy Group Chairman Shahadat Hossain Kiron.

Dekko Accessories and CRP both believe it to be a worthwhile and effective agreement that will support physically challenged people to have a better life and sense of self-sufficiency in society.

Executive Director of Dekko Accessories Ltd Mohammad Abdur Rouf and CRP Executive Director Dr Md Sohrab Hossain were present at the signing ceremony. Other members of both esteemed organisations were also present.

Dekko Accessories Limited / CRP / Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed / Physically Challanged

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pastryarchy&#039;s cheapest desserts, the lemon meringue tarts, go for Tk300, and the most expensive item on their menu, a custom glazed mousse box, goes for Tk3,600. Photo: Courtesy

Pastryarchy: Baking a profitable business model in an overcrowded industry

1h | Panorama
Stadium 974, built with recycled shipping containers, is the first stadium designed for the World Cup that can be dismantled. Photo: Collected

Architectural marvels at the Qatar World Cup 

3h | Habitat
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The state of our foreign reserves: Separating myth from reality

4h | Panorama
Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

15h | Videos
Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

15h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

17h | Videos
Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

3
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup