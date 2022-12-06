Dekko Accessories join hands with CRP to facilitate physically challenged people

Dekko Accessories Limited has signed an agreement with the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) to provide the physically challenged people of the community with skill-based training and recruitment opportunities in the company every year.

The collaboration is aimed to improve the lives of some talented, potential people, who have certain physical disabilities, reads a press release.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed recently in the presence of CRP Founder Ann Taylor and Dekko Legacy Group Chairman Shahadat Hossain Kiron.

Dekko Accessories and CRP both believe it to be a worthwhile and effective agreement that will support physically challenged people to have a better life and sense of self-sufficiency in society.

Executive Director of Dekko Accessories Ltd Mohammad Abdur Rouf and CRP Executive Director Dr Md Sohrab Hossain were present at the signing ceremony. Other members of both esteemed organisations were also present.