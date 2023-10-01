CPDL organises grand event for ‘RB Midtown’ land,  flat owners

Corporates

Press Release
01 October, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 12:34 pm

Related News

CPDL organises grand event for ‘RB Midtown’ land,  flat owners

Press Release
01 October, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 12:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The construction work of CPDL's new project 'RB Midtown' In Muradpur, Chattogram has been completed.

Recently, an event of exchange and family get-together was organized to celebrate this occasion, reads a press release. 

The event was attended by the land and flat owners of RB Midtown, alongside other members of the CPDL family.

According to the CPDL authorities, the construction work of the project has been finished within the scheduled time, reads a press release.

With the completion of finishing work, Midtown is now ready for its final handover. 
The event concluded with the presentation of commemorative keys and a delightful dinner.

According to a  press release, CPDL is meticulously preparing for the transfer, ensuring excellent quality and sincere dedication. With unwavering confidence, CPDL continues to fulfil the dreams of its customers, promising timely handovers and providing services with utmost dedication.
 

Chowdhury Properties Development Limited (CPDL) / RB Midtown

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Apology to a life forgotten to live

2h | Features
Photo: Kazi Ashraf Uddin

Coffee: More than a beverage, something of a beloved

5h | Features
The price back to the normal range is possible if the corporations who control the feed market reduce the feed and chick prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Will eggs ever return to their 'normal' price?

7h | Features
Photo &amp; Coffee Sketch: Touseful Isalm

A coffee conversation with Rumi

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

1h | Tech Talk
A unique study cafe in the city

A unique study cafe in the city

40m | TBS Stories
Reserves are falling even as the dollar's share of global payments rises

Reserves are falling even as the dollar's share of global payments rises

4h | TBS Economy
Why is the remittance of banks increasing or decreasing?

Why is the remittance of banks increasing or decreasing?

2h | TBS Economy