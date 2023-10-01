CPDL organises grand event for ‘RB Midtown’ land,  flat owners

The construction work of CPDL's new project 'RB Midtown' In Muradpur, Chattogram has been completed.

Recently, an event of exchange and family get-together was organized to celebrate this occasion, reads a press release.

The event was attended by the land and flat owners of RB Midtown, alongside other members of the CPDL family.

According to the CPDL authorities, the construction work of the project has been finished within the scheduled time, reads a press release.

With the completion of finishing work, Midtown is now ready for its final handover.

The event concluded with the presentation of commemorative keys and a delightful dinner.

According to a press release, CPDL is meticulously preparing for the transfer, ensuring excellent quality and sincere dedication. With unwavering confidence, CPDL continues to fulfil the dreams of its customers, promising timely handovers and providing services with utmost dedication.

