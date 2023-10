CPDL organised a "Community Meet and Greet" event on 14 October.

The programme was held at the CPDL Sunshine Bay project under construction at Katalganj, reads a press release.

Local prominent persons, representatives of various corporate organisations and members of the CPDL family were present at the event.

The guests present at this consultative event expressed their hope that CPDL will maintain their past consistency in timely delivery of projects.