The CPDL Rubicon City Corporate Sports Carnival 2024 ended on Wednesday (28 February) after a series of thrilling battles of corporates in Bhatara, Dhaka.

The seven-day sports carnival was organised at CPDL's under-construction Happy Condominium Rubicon City project premises in Vatara, reads a press release.

Iftekhar Hosen, president of CPDL Family, was present at the prize distribution ceremony among others.