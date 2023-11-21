CPDL launches sales service on Sultana Gardenia project

CPDL launched its new sales service, aptly named "Completeness: Your Best Opportunity to Fulfill Dreams."

The service, inaugurated at the Sultana Gardenia Project premises in the Devpahar area of Chattogram, will be accessible until 30 November, reads a press release.

The ongoing construction of the project spans 71 acres and boasts over 40 modern amenities.

Prospective customers are encouraged to visit the project area in person to make informed decisions about their purchase.