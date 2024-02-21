CPDL Rubicon City Corporate Sports Carnival 2024 underway

Corporates

Press Release
21 February, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 09:41 pm

Related News

CPDL Rubicon City Corporate Sports Carnival 2024 underway

Press Release
21 February, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 09:41 pm

Rubicon City Corporate Sports Carnival 2024 organised by CPDL is underway in Dhaka.

The first round of the carnival organised at CPDL's Happy Condominium Rubicon City project premises in Dhaka has already ended. Now the second round and quarter finals are going on, reads a press release. 

In the second round of boys' badminton, 32 teams will play in a knock-out format to advance to the round of sixteen. Meanwhile, the women's badminton quarter-final match is over.

It is to be noted that on 15 February, the carnival was inaugurated at the premises of CPDL's Happy Condominium Rubicon City project in Dhaka. Representatives of 28 corporate organisations participating in the event were present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chowdhury Properties Development Limited (CPDL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

7h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

1d | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

1d | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Mehedi Hasan

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

1h | Videos
Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

3h | Videos
La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

2h | Videos
Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

4h | Videos