CPDL Rubicon City Corporate Sports Carnival 2024 underway

Rubicon City Corporate Sports Carnival 2024 organised by CPDL is underway in Dhaka.

The first round of the carnival organised at CPDL's Happy Condominium Rubicon City project premises in Dhaka has already ended. Now the second round and quarter finals are going on, reads a press release.

In the second round of boys' badminton, 32 teams will play in a knock-out format to advance to the round of sixteen. Meanwhile, the women's badminton quarter-final match is over.

It is to be noted that on 15 February, the carnival was inaugurated at the premises of CPDL's Happy Condominium Rubicon City project in Dhaka. Representatives of 28 corporate organisations participating in the event were present.