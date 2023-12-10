CPDL begins its new project 'CPDL Dakhinayan'

10 December, 2023, 01:05 pm
CPDL begins its new project 'CPDL Dakhinayan'

10 December, 2023, 01:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chowdhury Properties Development Limited (CPDL), a leading entity in the housing sector, has introduced the CPDL Dakhinayan project in the upscale O R Nizam Road area of Chattogram. 

With its commitment to "with quality in time," CPDL has been consistently providing customer service through systematic construction, uninterrupted timelines, stringent quality control, and innovative solutions, establishing itself as one of the most successful entities in the housing sector, reads a press release.

The inauguration of the project's construction work took place through an event held on 7 December. 

Drawing upon nearly 18 years of experience, expertise, and credibility in the housing sector in Chattogram and across the country, CPDL aims to create a completely new and distinctive project, building on the assurance of this visionary establishment.

Landowners, along with renowned ophthalmologist Professor Robiul Hossain and the late Advocate Azizul Haque Choudhury's family members, graced the occasion. 

Members of the OR Nizam Road Resident Welfare Association, prominent personalities of the area, and CPDL family members also attended the event.

The guests present expressed hope that CPDL's brand identity, 'Transfer at the Right Standard, at the Right Time,' will truly manifest the dreams of the residents, turning them into reality through this project.

 

Chowdhury Properties Development Limited (CPDL)

