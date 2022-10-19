Concord signs MoU with Naturub Accessories

An MoU was signed between Concord Entertainment Co Ltd (CEnCL) and Naturub Accessories Bangladesh Pv Ltd recently.

As per the agreement, all the employees of Naturub will avail special discounts at the Fantasy Kingdom Complex and Resort Atlantis in Dhaka and Foy's Lake Concord and Foy's Lake Resort in Chattogram in terms of entertainment services, reads a press release.

Md Monowar Hossain Ronee, senior manager - sales and marketing, on behalf of Concord Entertainment Co Ltd. and Kalyana Koththigoda, CEO on behalf of Naturub Accessories Bangladesh Pvt Ltd, signed the MoU at the Naturub office in Chattogram.

Mahamud Yousuf Imam, assistant manager, marketing, Concord Entertainment Co Ltd, Nayana Prabath, DGM, factory operation, Rasindu Karunarathna, senior manager, finance, Shib Sankar Chowdhury, manager, HR and admin of Naturub and other higher officials of both the organisations were also present at the event.