Community Bank receives INFOSYS-Finacle Innovation Awards 2023

Press Release
13 September, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 09:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Community Bank Bangladesh has won the prestigious INFOSYS-Finacle Innovation Award 2023 in three different categories.

It won two Platinum awards in the 'ESG-Led Innovation and Process Innovation categories. The bank also won a gold award under the 'Product Innovation' category.

A handover ceremony was organized at the Head Office of the Bank on 13th September 2023, Wednesday

Aditya Singaraju, Country Director, Infosys-Finacle Bangladesh and  Reghunathan Sukumara Pillai, Head of Business Consulting Group, Infosys Finacle South Asia, presented the prestigious Finacle Innovation Awards to  Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank.  

Kazi Saifuddin Munir, Managing Director & CEO, IT Consultants Ltd.,  Osman Haider, Director-Business, IT Consultants Ltd, Suguna Gnana, CEO of Best of Breed Software Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.,  Aniruddha Gharat, Chief Operating Officer, Best of Breed Software Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. and other senior officials of ITCL were present on the occasion.

Also, the editors of reputed print and electronic media of the country and senior officials of the bank were present.

Expressing opinion on achieving the recognition,  Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO, of Community Bank said, "We're really delighted to have been recognized for the third consecutive time by a globally reputed body like Infosys. It proves that we have maintained a remarkable consistency in driving transformation and innovation across our product portfolio. We dedicate this achievement to our valued customers, stakeholders, and regulators who have supported us all the way through."  

 

