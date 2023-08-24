Community Bank Bangladesh holds its 43rd board meeting

24 August, 2023, 09:30 pm
Community Bank Bangladesh holds its 43rd board meeting

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited held its 43rd Board Meeting at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday (24 August). \

The meeting was chaired by Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited, reads a press release.

During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.

Md Kamrul Ahsan, Additional Inspector General, Admin, Bangladesh Police; M Khurshid Hossain, Director General, Rapid Action Battalion; Md Monirul Islam, Additional IG (Special Branch), Bangladesh Police; SM Ruhul Amin, Additional Inspector General, Anti-Terrorism Unit, Bangladesh Police; Md Mazharul Islam, Additional Inspector General, L&AA, Bangladesh Police; Md Atiqul Islam, Additional Inspector General, Crime & Operations, Bangladesh Police;  Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, Additional IG, Finance, Police Headquarters, Bangladesh Police; Md Mahabubor Rahman, Additional Inspector General, Industrial Police, Bangladesh Police; Md Aminul Islam, Deputy Inspector General, Admin, Bangladesh Police; Quazi Zia Uddin, Deputy Inspector General, HRM, Bangladesh Police; Dr Shoeb Reaz Alam, Additional Deputy Inspector General, Development Revenue-1, Bangladesh Police; Muntashirul Islam, Additional DIG, Police Welfare Trust, Police Headquarters, Bangladesh Police; Sufian Ahmed, Superintendent of Police and Director, Academic, Police Staff College; BM Forman Ali, Inspector, Bangladesh Police and President, Bangladesh Police Association; Masud Khan, Independent Director and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.
 

Community Bank Bangladesh

