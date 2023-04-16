Community Bank holds 4th Annual General Meeting

16 April, 2023, 05:05 pm
Community Bank Bangladesh Limited held its 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the police headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday (16 April).

The meeting was chaired by Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, inspector general of police and chairman of Community Bank, reads a press release.

During the meeting, the bank's Audited Financial Statements for the year 2022 was adopted by the shareholders and declared to pay dividend.

On the same day and venue, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited held its first Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) where the shareholders approved to rename the bank as Community Bank Bangladesh PLC, subject to the regulatory approval.

Board members as well as shareholders including Md Kamrul Ahsan, additional inspector general, Admin, Bangladesh Police, M Khurshid Hossain, director general, Rapid Action Battalion, Md Monirul Islam, additional inspector general, Special Branch, SM Ruhul Amin, additional inspector general, ATU, Md Mazharul Islam, additional inspector general, L&AA, Md Atiqul Islam, additional inspector general, Crime & Operations, Hasan Ul Haider, additional inspector general, APBn, Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, additional inspector general, Finance, Md Shahabuddin Khan, additional inspector general, Highway Police, Md Mahabubor Rahman, additional inspector general, Industrial Police, Habibur Rahman, additional inspector general, Tourist Police, Md Aminul Islam, deputy inspector general, Audit & Inspection, Md Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan, deputy inspector general, Railway Police, Quazi Zia Uddin, deputy inspector general, HRM, Shoeb Reaz Alam, additional deputy inspector general, Development Revenue-1, Muntashirul Islam, additional deputy inspector general, Welfare Trust, Sufian Ahmed, superintendent of police and director, Academic, Police Staff College, BM Forman Ali, inspector and president, Bangladesh Police Association, Masud Khan, independent director, Kazi Masihur Rahman, independent director, Dr Abdullah Al Mahmud, independent director, and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director & CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited, were present in the meeting.

