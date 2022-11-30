CNN files lawsuit against 'CNN Bangla'

Cable News Network, Inc (CNN) of the US recently filed a suit for a decree of a permanent injunction on Shahin Al Mamun, editor of CNN Bangla TV News, for infringing CNN's registered trademark.

CNN seeks to prohibit the Bangladeshi media outlet from using a logo or mark which may be confusingly similar to the CNN logo.

The American media house disclosed the matter on 16 November.

Dhaka District Judge AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan on Tuesday (29 November) passed an ad-interim order of injunction restraining Shahin Al Mamun from infringing the registered trademark of CNN, reads a press release.

CNN was represented by Mohammad Shahnewaz, barrister-at-law of The Law Counsel who was assisted by Barrister Mahmud Al Mamun.